To put it simply, the clip of The Amazing Race contestant Claire Champlin getting hit in the face with a watermelon is iconic.

The video from the 2010 season of the reality show immediately went viral and has since been viewed millions of times on YouTube.

Claire, who at the time was a Home Shopping TV host, went on The Amazing Race with her best friend Brook. In one of their first challenges, Claire had to fire a watermelon out of a slingshot and hit a target on the other side of a field. But it went spectacularly wrong and the watermelon came flying back at her head, striking her right in the face.

News.com.au caught up with Claire to find out how it happened, what injuries she sustained and what it's like to be known as "watermelon girl".

Home Shopping Hosts Brook Roberts (left) and Claire Champlin were runners-up in The Amazing Race 17. Photo / Getty Images

Claire carried on with the challenge after being hit, despite sustaining a few facial injuries. Image / YouTube

The clip of you getting hit in the face leaked before that season of The Amazing Race started airing on TV. What was the reaction like at the time?

When you go on the show you have to sign an agreement that you won't talk about it until it airs or you can get sued for $10 million, so I wasn't allowed to say a thing.

I was out at my parents' ranch and all of a sudden my emails started blowing up and my phone was full of messages asking if I was "watermelon girl". The creator of the show called me and said, "Claire, if you need anything, just let me know because this is getting out of control."

I went in and woke up my dad and I said, "You need to come see this video, it's all over the internet. I know your friends are going to be calling you about it." He said, "Claire, whatever you did, I will forgive you and love you forever." I was like, "Dad, it's not porn! It's from The Amazing Race!" He said, "Good Lord, why didn't you just say that in the first place?"

It was everywhere. It was on all the late night TV shows, I was named "Turkey of the Season" by ESPN. It was crazy.

You and Brook finished in second place on that season of Amazing Race, that's quite an achievement.

We were nine minutes away from the million dollars. I think production had a little something to do with that because they wanted us to be on All Stars (you can't be on All Stars if you win), but I'm not sure.

They've asked us to come back three times but we've never been in the place to do it because we're always having babies.

What are you up to now?

I'm a mum who lives out in Arizona. I just started doing interior design so that's my new venture.

Brook and I are still best friends. She actually just had a baby two days ago so I'm going to fly out and help her with her three-year-old and newborn in a couple of weeks.

And yes, I still get recognised occasionally, especially in the produce department.