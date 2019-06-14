We hope you're an insomniac because you won't be catching any shut eye after watching the first trailer for the upcoming horror film Doctor Sleep.

The movie is a sequel to Stanley Kubrick's horror masterpiece The Shining and is based on the novel of the same title penned by Stephen King in 2013.

King wrote it as a direct sequel to his 1977 novel. The story picks up 40 years after Jack Torrance's murderous rampage at the Overlook Hotel, and follows his son Danny, who is now an adult, battling his alcoholism after being scarred by the traumatic events of his childhood.

His 'Shining' powers which had laid dormant come roaring back to life when he befriends a young girl who also possesses the power.

While we'll never change our mind that making a sequel to Kubrick's film is a fool's errand, the layers and levels that movie operates on are truly insane, we're still happy to accept this on its own terms. Especially as it appears to be both very respectful to the legacy and just so damn creepy...

This spooky, supernatural horror stars Ewan McGregor in the lead role of Danny and is in cinemas November 7.

It's probably too much to hope for a Jack Nicholson cameo...