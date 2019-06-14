HBO's miniseries Chernobyl has rapidly become a global sensation since its premiere in May - and now it's officially broken an HBO record set by the biggest TV show in the world.

According to Deadline, Chernobyl has slayed Game of Thrones' record for its digital streaming numbers, with 52 per cent of its audience streaming the show through HBO Go, HBO Now and other digital services.

That breaks the record previously set by Thrones, which found 46 per cent of its audience through those platforms.

From left: Emily Watson in Chernobyl and Emilia Clarke in Game of Thrones. Photos / HBO

The Craig Mazin-created Chernobyl, which depicts the events of the Chernobyl disaster in 1986, completed its five-episode run with a cumulative audience of 8 million.

That rates it just above the Amy Adams series Sharp Objects and just below 2017's Big Little Lies. Deadline predicts Chernobyl could soon surpass the ratings of the third season of True Detective, starring Mahershala Ali.

Last week, Chernobyl officially became the highest-rated show ever on IMDB, reaching a 9.7 average rating. That puts it ahead of Breaking Bad, Band of Brothers, Planet Earth and, of course, Game of Thrones.

Chernobyl is available to stream on Neon.