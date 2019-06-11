Stand-ups who hail from adult films and strip clubs say sex and humour are a natural fit. Hallie Lieberman of The New York Times reports.

When Stormy Daniels announced her first gig as a stand-up comic in March, some comedians recoiled. Though news reports suggested her appearances were more akin to book-tour stops than comedy shows, the fact that Daniels, a pornographic film star, was getting headlining gigs on her first try rankled. After all, she was in the news because she claimed to have an affair with the president, a dalliance he denied.

"Doing standup is not a reward

Related articles: