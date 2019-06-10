Big Little Lies has returned, bringing back its lush houses, beautiful scenery and extraordinary cast - now including Meryl Streep.

Streep made a fiery entrance to the critically acclaimed TV show, in which she plays Mary Louise Wright, mother of Perry, who died at the end of season one.

In last night's season premiere, Mary Louise is revealed to be staying with Celeste (Nicole Kidman) after Perry's death. She trades threatening verbal barbs with Reese Witherspoon's Madeline in a number of scenes, making Madeline wary of the grieving woman's intentions.

But one scene in particular has stuck out with viewers, with one fan calling Streep's performance "supremely disturbing".

Advertisement

Nicole Kidman as Celeste and Meryl Streep as Mary Louise in Big Little Lies season two. Photo / HBO

At dinner with Celeste and her twin boys Max and Josh one night, Mary Louise opens up about her grief at losing her son, talking about how she resents friends of hers who still have their children.

"Their sons are not a patch on your dad," she says. "I'm so angry, angry, that their mediocre, second-rate, pudgy, balding, middle-management sons are still alive.

"I just wanted to scream," she says. "So you know what I did? I did scream." And Mary Louise proceeds to brutally scream at the top of her voice, frightening Celeste, Max and Josh.

Fans are applauding the moment on social media, with some saying Streep has already secured herself an Emmy award.

“So you know what I did? I *did* scream. Wanna hear?” Meryl Streep as Perry’s mother is just... supremely disturbing and makes you sink back into your chair in trepidation. #BigLittleLies — Nikki Davis (@halliwax) June 10, 2019

Streep deserves an Emmy just for that scream. Mama is serving up drama. #BigLittleLies — Benjamin L. Hinnant (@Blacknuss007) June 10, 2019

That was primal, frightening and caught me completely by surprise. Mary Louise, you wrong for that one. #BigLittleLies — Mary Robinson (@CardChick) June 10, 2019

Welp Meryl secured just her Emmy with that scream #BigLittleLies — Rachel Parker (@rachel_parker) June 10, 2019

“My grief is too loud for you” omg, I am terrified of Mary Louise #BigLittleLies — Caitlin (@la_faerie) June 10, 2019

Remember this tweet. Meryl Streep will win an Emmy for #BigLittleLies and that scream will be in her highlight package when the nominees are read at the ceremony. — Ryan (@tvisgreat) June 10, 2019

Meryl just whipped out a Diane Keaton scream and that’s the best crossover moment I’ve seen this year. #BigLittleLies pic.twitter.com/ACUFXCPQRd — Kate Drozdik (@kategdrozdik) June 10, 2019

Big Little Lies episodes premiere weekly on SoHo and Neon every Monday.