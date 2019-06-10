Big Little Lies has returned, bringing back its lush houses, beautiful scenery and extraordinary cast - now including Meryl Streep.
Streep made a fiery entrance to the critically acclaimed TV show, in which she plays Mary Louise Wright, mother of Perry, who died at the end of season one.
In last night's season premiere, Mary Louise is revealed to be staying with Celeste (Nicole Kidman) after Perry's death. She trades threatening verbal barbs with Reese Witherspoon's Madeline in a number of scenes, making Madeline wary of the grieving woman's intentions.
But one scene in particular has stuck out with viewers, with one fan calling Streep's performance "supremely disturbing".
At dinner with Celeste and her twin boys Max and Josh one night, Mary Louise opens up about her grief at losing her son, talking about how she resents friends of hers who still have their children.
"Their sons are not a patch on your dad," she says. "I'm so angry, angry, that their mediocre, second-rate, pudgy, balding, middle-management sons are still alive.
"I just wanted to scream," she says. "So you know what I did? I did scream." And Mary Louise proceeds to brutally scream at the top of her voice, frightening Celeste, Max and Josh.
Fans are applauding the moment on social media, with some saying Streep has already secured herself an Emmy award.
Big Little Lies episodes premiere weekly on SoHo and Neon every Monday.