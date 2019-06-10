Collective nouns for animals peep, glare and crash in

There are many familiar collective nouns for many different groups of animals (such as a litter of kittens or a pride of lions). Others are cutely accurate, such as a sloth of bears and a pandemonium of parrots. And then there are those ones you probably haven't heard — like a crash of rhinoceros, or a descent of woodpeckers. Many of the these words belong to 15th-century lists that were humorous and probably never meant seriously, but have been taken up by antiquarian writers. A few favourites include: A glaring of

