Nick Offerman believes America can still be saved. He tells Karl Puschmann how

There are few actors as strongly associated with a character as Nick Offerman is with Ron Swanson.

For seven seasons of the wonderful sitcom Parks and Recreation, the very personable Offerman portrayed the extremely gruff, mustachioed director of the Parks and Recreation department in the fictional town of Pawnee, Indiana.

In a show of breakout stars - I'm talking Amy Poehler, Rashida Jones, Aubrey Plaza, Aziz Ansari and Chris Pratt - Offerman instead became its breakout character. Fans blurred the line between actor and role to an

