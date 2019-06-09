Last week, a viral video circulated of Beyoncé looking displeased at a woman leaning across her to talk to her husband Jay-Z at an NBA Finals game.

Now, the woman - Nicole Curran, wife of Golden State Warriors owner Joe Lacob - says she has faced so much harassment, including death threats, that she has had to leave Instagram.

Curran told ESPN that despite the exchange between her and Beyoncé looking tense on camera, she was just leaning over the star to hear Jay-Z's drink order so she could buy them a beverage.

"There was no hostility," Curran told ESPN journalist Ramona Shelburne. "I was trying to be a good hostess.

Advertisement

"I've never experienced cyber bullying like this. I can't believe our players go through this. That kids go through this."

Jay-Z and Beyoncé are courtside for Game 3 😎 pic.twitter.com/6mmJuN8Odn — ESPN (@espn) June 6, 2019

Shelburne said Curran was "in tears" when they spoke.

"[She] said she had been getting death threats on social media all night. This morning she disabled her IG account just to make it stop."

Just spoke to Nicole Curran, the wife of Warriors owner Joe Lacob, about the “incident “ with Beyoncé last night. She was in tears. Said she had been getting death threats on social media all night this morning she disabled her IG account just to make it stop. — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) June 6, 2019

Meanwhile, Beyoncé's publicist shared a photo of the star and Jay-Z, asking Beyoncé's fans not to "spew hate".

"I also want to speak here to the beautiful BeyHiVE. I know your love runs deep but that love has to be given to every human. It will bring no joy to the person you love so much if you spew hate in her name. We love you."