Sci-fi acting legend Sigourney Weaver has signed on to the forthcoming Ghostbusters 3 film, which is currently in the works.

The actress has confirmed she'll be joining co-stars Bill Murray and Dan Aykroyd, to reprise her role as cellist Dana Barrett who, in the originally 1984 film, had an evil spirit haunting her apartment.

Speaking to Parade magazine, Weaver said: "I knew [Ghostbusters] would be big. The script was so funny and full of heart. [It] changed my life."

She added: "It's going to be crazy working with the guys again!"

Little is known about the sequel except that it will be a follow up to the original film, directed by Jason Reitman, the son of original director Ivan Reitman.

It also will not be at all associated with Paul Feig's controversial all-female reboot of 2016, which starred Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig, Kate McKinnon and Leslie Jones.

Ghostbusters 3 is slated to release in July 2020.