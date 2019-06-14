Photographer Callie Shell first met the Obamas when Barack was a senator, and followed their progress for the next four years. In her new book, she recalls the excitement of his rise to office.

When Callie Shell met Barack Obama in 2004, he was not yet "Barack Obama".He had served three terms as a state senator in Illinois (one of 59 Illinois senators, albeit an unusually charismatic one) and had been asked to introduce Democratic presidential candidate John Kerry at a rally in Chicago. Shell was there to photograph the wooden but worthy Kerry for Time magazine, but she couldn't

