George Michael left all of his £97.6million fortune to his family and friends and none to his former lovers Fadi Fawaz and Kenny Goss, his will reveals.

The Daily Mail reports that the bulk of his estate will go to his sisters Melanie and Yioda, with smaller chunks going to his father Kyriacos and his close friends and former staff.

The Wham! singer died at home in Goring-on-Thames, Oxfordshire on Christmas Day 2016, aged 53.

Court paperwork from May 30 shows that his estate can now be divided, two years on from his death.

His sister Yioda will decide which friends receive what parts of the will, it states.

A source told the Sun: 'George was devoted to his dad and sisters, they were always going to be looked after. It's a lovely gesture to name his closest friends.

'But in the end he's left it all up to Yioda. He knew she'd always do the right thing.'

Former bandmate Andrew Ridgeley was not gifted anything in the will, but his ex-girlfriend and former Wham! backing singer Shirlie Kemp received a share of the fortune.

His long-term partner Kenny Goss, and on-off Australian boyfriend Fadi Fawaz are not mentioned in the will.

Fawaz dated George from 2012 until his death, and was the one to discover his body.

The hair-stylist is reported to be 'squatting' in the star's £5million home after ignoring legal letters telling him to leave.

The 45-year-old has been living in the mews house in Regent's Park, London, since George's untimely passing.

Last year, Fawaz wrote about the times they spent together after they began their romance in 2011.

He said: 'He has tried to kill himself 4 times, whilst in rehab he tried to stab himself 25 times.

'He never told me how he did it when he was taken for three days to Marylebone.

'I would say 'aren't you glad May 16th didn't happen', referring to one suicide attempt, and he would say 'no'.

'He wanted to die so badly and it was powerful to hear him say it. I think life stopped for him a long time ago.

'Everyone wanted him because of what and who he is. ''Everyone wants me alive' is what he would say.'

Fadi Fawaz and George Michael

Describing how he found George, Fawaz said: 'I could see his that his right hand was up to his face with his fist clenched with his fingers curled against his cheek.

'His face looked normal. I saw that his legs were together but looked tense under the covers. I couldn't see any vomit. I touched him but he was cold.'

Kenny and George were together from 1996 until 2009, and broke up in part due to substance abuse and alcoholism - something they both suffered from.

In March 2017, the Texan art dealer, 60, opened up to Dallas Morning News, about the couple's relationship, which ended in 2009 and was announced in 2011.

He said: 'We just had a really good, sweet relationship. We weren't even mad at each other or anything like that. He was truly the love of my life. And I think I was the love of his life.'

In the wake of the singer's sudden death on Christmas Day, Kenny issued a moving statement, mourning his former lover.

'I'm heartbroken with the news that my dear friend and longtime love George Michael has passed,' he wrote. He was a major part of my life and I loved him very, very much. He was an extremely kind and generous man.

'The beautiful memories and music he brought to the world will always be an important part of my life and those who also loved and admired him.'

A substantial chunk of goods, including a piano once owned by John Lennon, were donated to The Mill Charitable Trust in the legendary singer's will.

Earlier this year works from late singer's private art collection raised £9,264,000 in a flagship live auction at Christie's.

Notable artists in the King Street sale included close friend of the Wham! singer, Tracey Emin and also Damien Hirst.

Hirst alone raised £2.3 million while Emin's works raised more than a million pounds.

In his lifetime the London -born performer was known for his philanthropy and that will continue after his death with the funds raised in the March auction, and the sizeable charitable donation in his will.