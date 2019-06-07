S

haron Tate was beautiful, and then she was murdered.

For many, there is little else to Tate's story; her death at the hands of the Manson Family defined much of what we know about her today and is often talked about as the decade of counter-culture hedonism. The life and movie career she had before the night of August 9, 1969, save for her marriage to the filmmaker Roman Polanski, is often barely a footnote.

In fact, Tate's story has more often than not been defined by men both in and out of her life – the older male figures

