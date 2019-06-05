The last time we saw Ann Dowd as Aunt Lydia in The Handmaid's Tale, she'd been stabbed in the back (literally) and pushed down a flight of stairs. Her attacker, the increasingly desperate Emily (Alexis Bledel), fled the scene of the crime, escaping to Canada and leaving Aunt Lydia for dead.

It was a moment of betrayal for Lydia, who, despite her acts of violence and enforcement of an oppressive regime, believes she is in service of a greater good. She returns this season bruised and battered - her ego as much as her body.

"She got up out of

Related articles: