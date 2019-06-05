Boasting huge star power, insightful writing and poignant storylines, Big Little Lies was one of the biggest series of 2018. Now, star Shailene Woodley tells Beatrice Hazlehurst what it was like returning for season two, and welcoming Meryl Streep to the stellar cast.

With an A-list cast comprising Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern and Nicole Kidman, among others, you might think the success of Big Little Lies was a given. But Shailene Woodley says no one predicted the show's overwhelming success.

It was only the day after it premiered, as she was seated in a salon chair, that her hair stylist

Related articles: