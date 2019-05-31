Sasha Baron Cohen says Borat is to blame for Pamela Anderson and Kid Rock's divorce.

In an upcoming appearance on The Daily Beast's The Last Laugh podcast, Sacha Baron Cohen says the couple, who were briefly married in 2006, broke up after Kid Rock saw his wife's performance in the movie Borat.

"She lost a tiny bit of bone from her jaw," the comedian, "and secondly, she lost a husband."

The rumour that Borat was responsible for the breakup has been around for a while, with people claiming Kid Rock called his then-wife a "w**re" and a "sl*t" at the screening of the movie.

In the film, Borat attempts to capture the Baywatch star and take her back to Kazakhstan to be his wife.

Baron Cohen says Anderson was in on the joke.

"She was the only person in on that movie, yes," he told podcast host Matt Wilstein.

"Otherwise it would have been kidnapping."

Cohen added that Anderson filmed the "kidnapping" scene twice, and during one of the takes, he accidentally "clipped her jaw".

"She's actually amazingly brave. She lost two things. One, she lost a tiny bit of bone from her jaw, so she really should have gotten an award for that. And secondly, she lost a husband," he said.

"Later on, Kid Rock saw the movie, and I texted Pamela Anderson and asked, 'How did it go? What did he think?'" Cohen said.

"And she texted back, 'He's getting divorced'."

When the Borat star asked her why, she told him it was "because of the movie".

"I thought it was a joke, but then a few weeks later they got divorced, and they put as a reason for divorce: Borat," he said, laughing. "So it had some casualties."