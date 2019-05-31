Miley Cyrus' much-anticipated new project, She is Coming, has dropped in a number of countries and is rapidly climbing the charts despite not being released in the USA until midnight.

The singer has been teasing the new music on social media over the past few weeks and announced the release earlier today with a 13-second music video clip on Twitter.

SHE IS COMING out now ! (Midnight in US) pic.twitter.com/LGvA2dkwUI — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) May 30, 2019

The 6-track EP features collaborations with GhostfaceKillah and RuPaul and Swae Lee.

Fans who've already heard the new music were quick to laud it online, with one hailing it the "best album of this year. Period", while another declared D.R.E.A.M. to be "actually a perfect song".

Advertisement

Miley's new EP is the best album of this year. Period.#SHEISCOMING pic.twitter.com/FAF1ik4xmk — Egor S (@egnerznow) May 30, 2019

I wasn't expecting a new Miley ep I am literally in shock rn omggg

It's such a solid ep if you ignore cattitude..

I am loving Mother's Daughter, Unholy, The Most, Party up the Street #SheIsComing — 𝙻𝚞𝚔𝚎 ⎊ (@byrneluke1212) May 30, 2019

the melody, the vocals, the lyrics and the production in D.R.E.A.M are literally everything like it’s actually a perfect song. Miley really snapped — :) (fan account) (@blazedbutera_) May 30, 2019

Cyrus premiered three of the new songs — Cattitude, Dream and Mother's Daughter — during a set at BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend last Saturday.

She is Coming is the singer's seventh studio album and comes two years after the country-influenced Younger Now.