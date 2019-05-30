Warning: Graphic details follow.

A new Netflix horror movie, The Perfection, is so gory that viewers are reporting headaches, nausea and vomiting after viewing.

The horror-thriller follows an elite cellist, Charlotte (Get Out's Allison Williams), who travels to Shanghai to compete in a music competition, where she meets her teacher (Steven Webber) and a prodigal student, Lizzie (Logan Browning of Dear White People).

The film reportedly includes a scene - teased in the trailer - in which Lizzie and Charlotte take a trip to the countryside. Lizzie vomits on a bus, leaving it crawling with maggots, while later throwing up bug-infested vomit when the pair are kicked off.

Viewers have taken to Twitter to share that the harrowing, gory scenes are proving a little too much for some.

me at the beginning of the perfection on Netflix: ready to watch a scary bug movie

me at the end: in shock and physically ill — 𝕊𝕙𝕖𝕝𝕓𝕪 𝕃𝕪𝕟𝕟 (@seasonalOREO) May 28, 2019

Just watched The Perfection on Netflix and honestly I don’t think I’ve ever screamed that loud in my life. And now I feel nauseous. — . (@teasandpeas) May 28, 2019

Yo.... The Perfection on Netflix.... insane. My stomach hurts. — Tyler Pagley (@TylerPagley) May 28, 2019

Just watched The Perfection on Netflix and felt sick pretty much the whole way through. Gory and disgusting 😂 — Linzi Saurus (@Linzi_bbz) May 26, 2019

the perfection on netflix is SICK... in a bad way ugh my body can’t move and i feel like puking — TALA✨ (@talaspace) May 24, 2019

I watched the horror/mystery/black comedy The Perfection (Netflix) and it got under my skin and even stumped me a couple of times. It's a swift, creepy, and wicked 90 minutes down to the final image, which feels like a brilliant visual metaphor for...well, let's talk later. — Mark Harris (@MarkHarrisNYC) May 27, 2019

It’s about to be 4 AM...and I’ve been in the bathroom getting sick like I’m in The Perfection or something... pic.twitter.com/E9Abp9SBnQ — 💀 Zo 💀 (@EnzosReviews) May 29, 2019

The Perfection is directed by Richard Shepard (Dom Hemingway). Some have pointed out the parallels between Williams' character in the film and her character in Get Out - and she used that to her advantage, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

"The whole idea is that at the beginning you — which I'm hoping Get Out helped with — from the minute you see Charlotte onscreen you're like, 'I don't trust that person,'" Williams told the publication.