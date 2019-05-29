The New Zealand International Film Festival (NZIFF) says four new international films will be joining this year's already stellar line-up.

Film lovers can delve into the impact of China's one-child policy in the Sundance Grand Jury Prize-winning documentary One Child Nation, and see Francis Ford Coppola's ultimate vision of Apocalypse Now come to life in Apocalypse Now: Final Cut.

Bringing history to life is Apollo 11, in which you can witness the moon landing as it's never been seen before, and Amazing Grace, Aretha Franklin's extraordinary recording of her 1972 live album, rescued from the vault so you can see the star in all her glory.

Aretha Franklin. Photo / NZIFF

NZIFF has also announced acclaimed Kiwi director Jane Campion will be the guest selector for the festival's only competition strand; the Best Short Film Competition.

Campion is the only female director to receive the Palme d'Or at Cannes Film Festival (1993) and the second of four women ever to be nominated as Best Director at the Academy Awards (1994) for The Piano.

She will create a shortlist of six films, which will premiere in Auckland, Wellington, Dunedin and Christchurch and audiences in Auckland and Wellington will vote for their favourites.

The finalists will be eligible for four prizes including cash prizes up to $5000.

NZIFF takes place in 13 towns and cities around New Zealand, kicking off in Auckland on July 18, Wellington on July 26, Dunedin on August 1, and Christchurch on August 8.