Billy Idol is one of five acts performing at Gibbston next year during Greenstone Entertainment's 10th Summer Concert Tour.

The rocker, known for his punk rock roots and hits White Wedding, Rebel Yell and Dancing With Myself, has sold 40 million albums worldwide and had 15 Top 40 singles in New Zealand.

The 63-year-old was one of MTV's first "megastars" who went on to become one of the most recognisable faces in pop music.

Joining him on stage at Gibbston will be George Thorogood & The Destroyers, Anastacia, Smash Mouth and Creedence Clearwater Revisited, who will be on their "farewell tour".

Greenstone Entertainment chief executive Amanda Calvert said the 10th anniversary was a "milestone".

"All five acts are huge in their own right, but to have the opportunity to bring them all together to perform in some of our favourite summer holiday locations is both special and unique."

The tour starts in Queenstown at the Gibbston Valley Winery on January 18, then plays in Taupo on January 25 and finishes in Whitianga on January 26.

Creedence Clearwater Revisited headlined the first Gibbston concert in 2011.

The last time George Thorogood & The Destroyers performed in New Zealand was about nine years ago, but

Anastacia will be performing here for the first time.

Smash Mouth is probably best known for providing the heart of the Shrek soundtrack with its version of I'm A Believer.

Greenstone Concert Club members' tickets and "local tickets" go on sale on Wednesday and general tickets next Monday.