Unlike some celebrities, Keanu Reeves does not mind taking some time out of his day to chat with fans.

Although he protrays a merciless hitman in the John Wick movies, according to reports, Reeves is a total sweetheart capable of showing great amounts of empathy.

Keanu Reeves’ incredibly sincere, profound answer to Colbert’s question about what happens when we die is why he must be protected at all costs. pic.twitter.com/iB6nwUqDQJ — Nick Naranjo (@nicknaranjo1) May 11, 2019

James Dator, a writer for SBNation, has shared the humble story of how he met the star whilst working in a cinema in Sydney, Australia.

Working on the Matrix series at the time, Keanu Reeves had turned up to see a movie, but Dator was a little star struck and forgot to ask for his autograph.

In honor of John Wick 3 I have a Keanu Reeves story. — James Dator (@James_Dator) May 17, 2019

Dator tried to 'trick' Reeves into giving him an employee discount, which meant the actor would need to sign the sheet so that the former cinema worker could hack a signature.

Being the amazing human he is, the Matrix star refused the staff discount and paid the full price.

“I don’t work here,” Keanu says. Seemingly confused by my offer. I’m flustered and just charge him the normal price. Kicking myself after for not getting his autograph — James Dator (@James_Dator) May 17, 2019

The Twitter thread continued: "2 minutes later there's a knock on the door behind me that leads into the box office. I assume it's my manager. It's Keanu."

The Canadian actor returned to the ticket booth and handed Dator "a receipt from the concessions stand that he signed on the back."

“I realized you probably wanted my autograph,” he says. “So I signed this.” He hands me a receipt from the concessions stand that he signed on the back. He then casually throws an ice cream cone in the trash can and sees his movie — James Dator (@James_Dator) May 17, 2019

Reeves then casually throws his ice cream cone in the trash and makes his way to watch the movie.

I realize later that he bought an ice cream cone he didn’t want, just to get receipt paper so he could scribble his autograph for a 16-year-old idiot. — James Dator (@James_Dator) May 17, 2019

The Twitter thread sparked more iconic stories involving Keanu that we've heard over the years.

I also saw Keanu in a movie theatre once and he was also wearing a helmet. — David Iserson (@davidiserson) May 18, 2019

Keanu 4ever. Saw this man sitting on a fire hydrant in NYC. A fucking fire hydrant. & he looked cool doing it. Mustered the courage to speak to him as he’s getting up & he was the nicest guy on the planet. Let me take 2 selfies because my hand was shaking too much the first time. pic.twitter.com/XvQKPix1cX — chris harihar (@chrisharihar) May 18, 2019

Keanu Reeves gives his seat to a lady on the subway pic.twitter.com/w9OUb3280e — 9GAG Tweets (@9GAGTweets) August 14, 2017

Shortly after bill and Ted came out, 8 year old me saw him at Newark airport. Went up to him and asked “are you keanu reeves?” “Yea, I am.” He spoke to my older brother and I for 45 minutes and gave us his number. He was awesome to spend that time with. We called but missed him. — toflo (@tonyflohr) May 18, 2019

Ladies and gentlemen, Keanu Reeves.