Unlike some celebrities, Keanu Reeves does not mind taking some time out of his day to chat with fans.
Although he protrays a merciless hitman in the John Wick movies, according to reports, Reeves is a total sweetheart capable of showing great amounts of empathy.
James Dator, a writer for SBNation, has shared the humble story of how he met the star whilst working in a cinema in Sydney, Australia.
Working on the Matrix series at the time, Keanu Reeves had turned up to see a movie, but Dator was a little star struck and forgot to ask for his autograph.
Dator tried to 'trick' Reeves into giving him an employee discount, which meant the actor would need to sign the sheet so that the former cinema worker could hack a signature.
Being the amazing human he is, the Matrix star refused the staff discount and paid the full price.
The Twitter thread continued: "2 minutes later there's a knock on the door behind me that leads into the box office. I assume it's my manager. It's Keanu."
The Canadian actor returned to the ticket booth and handed Dator "a receipt from the concessions stand that he signed on the back."
Reeves then casually throws his ice cream cone in the trash and makes his way to watch the movie.
The Twitter thread sparked more iconic stories involving Keanu that we've heard over the years.
Ladies and gentlemen, Keanu Reeves.