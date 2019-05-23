Aziz Ansari has announced he is heading to New Zealand for his first-ever stand up show on our shores.

The US comedian-actor will perform at Auckland's SkyCity Theatre on Wednesday, June 5 - just two weeks from now.

The Auckland show is part of the final run of the Parks and Recreation and Master of None star's internationally sold-out Road to Nowhere tour, which has earned rave reviews around the world.

Aziz Ansari as Tom Haverford in Parks and Recreation. Photo / supplied

The Guardian called Ansari "excellent", saying he "needles again and again at contemporary culture's rawest nerves".

Tickets for Ansari's show are on sale from 2pm today.