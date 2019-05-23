Aziz Ansari has announced he is heading to New Zealand for his first-ever stand up show on our shores.
The US comedian-actor will perform at Auckland's SkyCity Theatre on Wednesday, June 5 - just two weeks from now.
The Auckland show is part of the final run of the Parks and Recreation and Master of None star's internationally sold-out Road to Nowhere tour, which has earned rave reviews around the world.
The Guardian called Ansari "excellent", saying he "needles again and again at contemporary culture's rawest nerves".
Tickets for Ansari's show are on sale from 2pm today.