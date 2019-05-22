The Game of Thrones finale surprised everyone by crowning Bran Stark the King of Westeros - but for one star of the show, it wasn't a surprise at all.

Two years ago, Gwendoline Christie, who played Brienne of Tarth from season 2 of the hit HBO show, predicted the ending in an interview with Mario Lopez on Extra TV in 2017 ahead of season 7.

When Lopez asked Christie and her co-star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Jaime Lannister) who they thought would sit on the (now-destroyed) Iron Throne at the end, Coster-Waldau suggested it would either be Daenerys Targaryen or The Night King. (Both of whom eventually met their untimely end in the final season).

Gwendoline Christie, who played Brienne of Tarth in Game of Thrones, predicted the ending of the show two years ago. Photo / HBO

But Christie suggested it would be someone "out of left field" - before guessing, accurately, that it would be Bran Stark.

"Don't you feel that those seem like the obvious choice, and what we know about the show is that it constantly surprises you," she said.

"So I'm wondering if it might be Bran. Just because we keep seeing the world from his perspective, don't we? We keep seeing the visions, so is he in the future projecting in the past?"

Bran Stark (Isaac Hempstead Wright) was crowned King of Westeros in the finale of Game of Thrones. Photo / HBO

When Coster-Waldau questioned the theory, Christie went even further than the show ended up going - suggesting Bran might be manipulating the story with his powers as the Three-Eyed Raven.

"How do you know we're currently in the present in the story? The story might not necessarily be in chronological order, it might not be literal," she said.

Christie shared the clip on her Twitter account yesterday, adding a simple shrug emoji.

