The one and only Celine Dion is James Corden's latest Carpool Karaoke passenger - and we have to say, this may be one of our new favourites.

Joining The Late Late Show host, the Power of Love hitmaker harmonies beautifully along to some of her most epic songs.

The pair - who teased the team up in March - playfully embraced while singing It's All Coming Back To Me Now, and in the throws of the song they even share a kiss.

And what better way to celebrate their mini road trip through Las Vegas than by performing I Drove All Night together?

James also introduces Celine to the viral song Baby Shark - and her version of the track is hilariously good.

After it was revealed that Celine owns somewhere near 10,000 pairs of shoes, James encouraged the superstar singer to part with a few pairs, by giving them away to strangers on the street.

The video ended with James and Celine reenacting the iconic scene from Titanic as they sang My Heart Will Go On. Celine even dropped Rose's necklace into the water at the end.

Celine joins the myriad of pop stars to hit the road with James Corden, which includes the likes of Adele, Pink, Mariah Carey.

• This article was originally published on The Hits and is republished here with permission.