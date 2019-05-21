COMMENT:

I remember the first time I watched Game of Thrones. It was an awfully cold, rainy weekend in Christchurch back in early 2013 and I binge-watched the first two seasons in two days to catch up to where it was at.

On Monday, me and my staunch wee GoT crew (I used to have an Auckland viewing crew but when I moved back to Christchurch I had to find another one), so it was me, Mum and Troy. We watched all of the final season again in a marathon effort, to build up to that final episode. We even dressed up for goodness sake.

For me, that's a six-year relationship with the best television show I've ever watched. Look I've been on that wild Breaking Bad ride, and I loved House of Cards, but nothing has made me scream, throw the remote, cry, jump on the couch, watch an episode for the second time, IMMEDIATELY after watching it the first.

I'm sitting here watching the final episode ever, for the third time. Are there things I wish happened differently? Of course. Did I think the final season was a little rushed and did I wish the showrunners let it go for ten episodes? You betcha.

But I wanted to write this because, as we have seen, this show has copped a flogging on social media and by reviewers (just an observation, but do TV reviewers ACTUALLY like television?). And I don't think it's a true reflection on the millions and millions of fans around the world who have had the Game of Thrones experience like I have had these past few years. A million people clicked on a link to a petition – well what about the millions who didn't?? We can be funny creatures, we're quick to share a negative experience (like at a restaurant) but often don't jump up and down when we're satisfied.

People were always going to hate it. It was ending – and people didn't want that. And it ended quickly, but sometimes you've got to rip the bandaid off and call it a day. Look did I want Bran to be the King? Absolutely not. Did I want Daenerys and Jon Snow to fly off on Dragons happily ever after? Of course I did! But that's not how these things work. This show has NEVER done what people want. It's not our story to tell. I'm still dark at them for chopping Ned Stark's head off back in season one! And don't get me started on the days of mourning I suffered after the Red Wedding. But look at all these feelings I'm writing about! A TV show made me feel all of that! So I'm not going to jump on the bandwagon and take a turn down Negative Town – I'm sorry – but if you noticed a stray coffee cup or a plastic bottle were you LOOKING for things to pick at? Because I wasn't. I was watching brilliant acting, epic cinematography, out-the-gate music and the most emotionally fantastic show I've ever watched. Oh and I'm sorry, I turned my lights off and watched the Battle of Winterfell and it was the most intense 80-ish minutes of dark television I've ever seen.

So to the cast and crew, THANK YOU. I hope you're able to filter through some of that loud hate, and realise that there are a number of people, well me and Mum and Troy anyway, who thought your show was the best damn thing we've ever watched on the box.