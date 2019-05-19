As the final episode of Game of Thrones approaches, fans have expressed their disappointment with the show's ending.

A petition calling for a re-shoot of the entire eighth season has just fallen short of one million signatures.

The petition has prompted a wave of support from loyal fans for its end goal.

The online petition "Remake Game of Thrones Season 8 with competent writers" has rocketed from 10,000 supporters to 930,000 in only three days.

Game of Thrones fans have been extremely outspoken about their reactions to the show's final season, from editing fails to senseless plots.

Despite being the world's most-watched TV show, a shocking number of the once loyal fanbase agree, calling the final season too Hollywood', "incoherent", and "inconsistent".

The petition claims incompetent writing "ruined" the final season, insisting, "This series deserves a final season that makes sense."

"Subvert my expectations and make it happen, HBO!" says the petition's founder and nearly 1 million fans.