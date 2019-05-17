Real life drama has hit the set of the hotly anticipated Beverly Hills 90210 revival.

According to Variety several of the show's senior writers as well as the series showrunner have all left the project. No official reason has been given for the sudden mass departure from the series but "interference" has been cited as the reason.

Whether this is from the studio, producers or the high profile original cast which consists of Jason Priestley, Shannen Doherty, Jennie Garth, Ian Ziering, Gabrielle Carteris, Brian Austin Green, and Tori Spelling, however has not been confirmed.

Reports do say that Paul Sciarrotta (Jane the Virgin, Reckless) will take overas showrunner and that the show is still aiming to meet its August 7 screening deadline.