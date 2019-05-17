Jodie Foster is mourning the death of her mother and former manager Evelyn 'Brandy' Foster.

The 90-year-old mother of Jodie Foster - who managed the actress' career until her 1991 Oscar win for The Silence of the Lambs - passed away on Monday just one day after the family celebrated Mother's Day.

And in a lengthy obituary written by Jodie, 56, and her siblings Lucinda, Constance, and Bud, they revealed Evelyn had died due to complications related to dementia.

The obituary, which was obtained by People magazine, read: "Evelyn 'Brandy' Foster, mother of Jodie, Lucinda, Constance and Bud, passed away peacefully in her home on May 13th from complications related to dementia. She was 90 years old.

"Evelyn was without a doubt the strongest person her family has ever met, a champion, a fighter, full of fire and love. No one could beat her style, all five feet tall with naturally 'cork screw' hair. Her family will remember those dimple smiles and big hugs and well placed four letter words. No one messed with Nana, an original like no other. May she live in all of us forever."

In the full obituary, Evelyn's family asked that will-wishers "look up at the sky, open your arms and say her name" in lieu of flowers.

They wrote: "Her family will mourn her passing privately. In lieu of flowers, they suggest you look up at the sky, open your arms and say her name. She would get a kick of that."

As well as working as Jodie's manager for a time, Evelyn also managed Jodie's brother Bud's career, including helping him land a role in the sitcom Mayberry R.F.D which he starred in from 1968 to 1971.

She also previously worked as a publicist for Arthur Jacobs for a time, whose clients included Grace Kelly, Gregory Peck, James Stewart and Marilyn Monroe.