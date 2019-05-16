Actor Sally Martin has posted a poem on Instagram paying a loving tribute to her former Shortland Street co-star Pua Magasiva ahead of his funeral in Wellington today.

Martin worked closely with Magasiva, with the pair playing on-screen husband and wife Vinnie and Nicole, before his sudden death last Saturday.

Martin's poem was accompanied by four photos of the pair enjoying good times together over the years.

The emotional poem describes her struggle to come to terms with Magasiva's passing, and goes on to remember his fun-loving, kind, and protective personality.

"Have had too many of my moments / This week at work / Where my heart has stumbled / And I've lost my breath / You know, those moments / My moments you know well / When with a single glance / You could somehow see / My spirit falter," reads the first stanza.

"Those moments that you saw me through / When you'd play a prank / Make a joke / When you'd distract all the eyes / And all the lenses / Just to give me a chance / To stand behind a door / To gather myself in private / In order to carry on.

"I would've done that for you / People would've lined up to do that for you."

Martin's poem finishes with her writing: "I hate your demons / But I love your guts / And man, I'mma miss you"

