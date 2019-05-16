Netflix has revealed the first trailer for the fifth season of Black Mirror, which is due to debut on the streaming service June 5.

The trailer reveals that the season will feature three new stories, with a cast that includes Miley Cyrus, Andrew Scott, Angourie Rice, Anthony Mackie, Topher Grace and Pom Klementieff.

In the trailer, Scott appears to play a man suspicious of society's obsession with phones, while Miley Cyrus plays a pop star, and Rice portrays a lonely teenager with an electronic companion.

Black Mirror's fifth season follows on from the standalone film Bandersnatch, which was released on Netflix on December 28 last year.

Season four featured six episodes, and was released December 29, 2017. Season five's three-story offering harks back to the show's pre-Netflix days, when season one and two contained just three episodes each.

Cyrus took to Twitter to thank her fans for the Black Mirror support.