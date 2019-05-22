Ask any Kiwi who was alive in the early 2000s about Adeaze and they can probably sing you their hit song Getting Stronger word for word - or at least hum the melody.

Last year, Brothers Nainz and Viiz Tupa'i returned after a seven-year hiatus with a new album, which is now up for three major awards.

This first album since their 2011 sophomore release Rise and Shine, has already earned them nominations for Best Pacific Group, Best Pacific Language and Best Pacific Gospel Artist at this year's Pacific Music Awards.

If they win, it will mark a milestone. Adeaze were the first winners of the PMA for Best Pacific Group in 2005 for their debut album Always and For Real and a win now would mark their 15th anniversary perfectly.

It's a triumphant story, but the reason for their return is less so.

The brothers were prompted to start recording again after the passing of their mother Selepa in 2015.

Before then, there was no real plan to come back to music. Nainz Tupa'i only came back because his brother Viiz had the idea to honour their mother's memory by recording the songs she loved and wanted to hear them sing.

"This album was actually his idea, I just backed it up because it was something that we both loved and wanted to do for our Mum," says Nainz.

"The saddest thing for us is that we wish we did it while mum was around. But I know this has been part of the healing journey for both of us."

Coming back, he says the industry has changed a lot, but the way they work hasn't.

They continue to work with what feels right - timing and expectation be damned.

"Me and my brother, we've never really followed the industry norms. We're just a couple of brothers who love music, love the style of music that we do, and we're thankful for the opportunity to release music that we love.

"We've never really felt pressure in this game. I guess for us as artists we've just always gone with our own flow… we're not very business-minded people, we're relationship people and it's those relationships we have that have gotten us this far, that have been able to help us do what we've been able to do."

The brothers have done what they wanted for themselves, their music, their families and their late mum, so at this point, winning awards would only be the icing on the cake.

"We put this little album together for her, so to know it's been nominated for three awards - of course we're extremely happy, but we just hope that Mum's happy too.

"And hopefully it blesses someone else out there - we've all got to go through this and for those who haven't lost their mums yet the message is simple; cherish the time you have."