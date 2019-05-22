LISTEN:

After my favourite podcast 2 Dope Queens aired its final episode, I kind of lost all interest in any other podcasts, so I stopped listening to them for a while - that is, until I remembered Sooo Many White Guys is still going strong. Tired of being the "token black woman in an ocean of white dude comedians", Dope Queen and best-selling author Phoebe Robinson chats with notable women and people of colour only. The twist is that every now and again, she allows one "token white guy" to make an appearance, including superstars like Bill Hader and the one and only Tom Hanks. So good.

READ:

Lately I've been reading like my life depended on it, going from barely reading one book a year to having read four in the past week or so. May I recommend: Freshwater by Akwaeke Emezi in which a young woman's body is taken over by gods; Friday Black by Nana Kwame Adjei-Brenyah which is a Black Mirror-esque collection of short stories on being black in America and Convenience Store Woman by Japanese author Sayaka Murata which is a strange but fascinating observation of the human condition. Also I've just read Niva Retimanu's book and am about to start Kerre McIvor's books about marathon running, but I warn you, their inspiration and motivation is dangerously infectious.

BINGE:

Ever since the trailer for the rebooted Veronica Mars dropped at the beginning of the month, I've been rewatching the old seasons on TVNZ On Demand and it is still great - dated, of course, but great. All three seasons of the show are available to binge in full and it's kind of perfect timing. The reboot is due to release in July so you have plenty of time to squeeze some V Mars into your life and catch up before then. It's not clear when or where the new Veronica Mars will air in New Zealand just yet, but it's always best to come prepared.



LEARN:

I've recently re-joined the Instagram ranks, where I made it my first priority to follow the wisdom of Good Place star Jameela Jamil and her body positive community on @iWeigh. It's a bit of a social media movement aimed at promoting body positivity but also raising awareness around mental health and fighting against negativity. Part of the movement involves Jameela - who is a queen - sitting down with celebrities to discuss their own journeys of self love, body issues, mental health, sexuality and more. So far the iWeigh conversations have played host to popstars Sam Smith and Lizzo, and actress/activist Rose McGowan and they are very real, unguarded and touching.