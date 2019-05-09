Taika Waititi has bought a new home in Studio City, Los Angeles, from television powerhouse creator Marti Noxon.

Noxon is the creator of HBO's Sharp Objects, and also wrote and executive produced UnReal and Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce.

Waititi bought the Studio City home for US$2.4 million ($3.6m), well above the US$1.6 million (NZ$2.4m) Noxon paid for it in 2017, according to Variety.

Marti Noxon had the home renovated recently. Photo / supplied

The house was built in 1963 by notable architect Gerard Colcord, and was recently renovated by Noxon.

Noxon already owns a larger home in Studio City while Waititi is also a local to the area. He previously leased another Colcord-designed home in Studio City right next door to the new house.

The home was designed by noted architect Gerard Colcord. Photo / supplied

Waititi has a busy couple of years on the horizon: he was recently announced to direct Lucasfilm's upcoming Star Wars streaming series The Mandalorian, as well as an adaptation of Terry Gilliam's Time Bandits for Apple.

His US TV adaptation of What We Do in the Shadows was recently renewed for a second season, while his next feature film, Jojo Rabbit, is in postproduction.