Ladi6 lit up the city as she performed at the Bright Nights event at Viaduct Harbour, Auckland, last night.

The immersive lighting experience is back to the Viaduct Harbour this year, lighting up the waterfront precinct until Sunday, May 12.

Ladi6 kicked off the event with a performance on Wednesday, the opening night.

Bright Nights has turned the Viaduct Harbour into a visual wonderland and around 100,000 visitors are expected to weave their way through the luminary installations over the next three days.

"Bright Nights is a unique opportunity to interact with pieces by world-class lighting artists here in New Zealand," Bright Nights art director Angus Muir says.

This is the second edition of the event but Muir is hoping it can become an annual attraction on the Auckland waterfront.

This year, the trail of light installations has almost doubled in size, featuring more than a dozen interactive displays from both local and international artists.

With a theme of sea life and sustainability underpinning the event, key highlights including an underwater masterpiece titled Monstrum Marina by special effects studio Creature Post, animating Viaduct Harbour's marina, as well as the return of the Silent Disco, at which Ladi6 performed.

The Vector Lights show each evening during the event is another feature that can't be missed.

The event will close with a Mother's Day fireworks display on Sunday.