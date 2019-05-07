After starring as the African warrior king Black Panther in Avengers: Endgame, Chadwick Boseman will take on the titular role in the period action film Yasuke, as the first African to break into Japan's samurai ranks.

Deadline report Boseman will star in the film adaptation of the story of Yasuke, who served under 16th century Japanese warlord Oda Nobunaga.

Born in Portuguese Mozambique, Yasuke was brought to Japan as a slave by Jesuit missionaries.

As the first black man to arrive in Japan, he attracted the interest of Nobunaga, who was looking to bring together and unite a divided country under his banner.

The unlikely pair developed a mutual friendship built on respect, and ultimately their commitment and honour to the title and traditions of the samurai.

"The legend of Yasuke is one of history's best kept secrets, the only person of non-Asian origin to become a Samurai," Boseman told Deadline.

"That's not just an action movie, that's a cultural event, an exchange, and I am excited to be part of it."

Following his role as Black Panther, Boseman has been kept busy, starring as Jackie Robinson in 42, and the godfather of soul in the James Brown biopic Get On Up, and Thurgood Marshall in Marshall. The 41-year-old will next appear in the upcoming action thriller 21 Bridges.