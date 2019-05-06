Every parent knows what it's like to lose a connection with their children as they become obsessed with their mobiles.

And even Madonna is not immune, as she confesses in a revealing new interview.

"I made a mistake when I gave my older children phones when they were 13," the mother-of-six tells Vogue.

Honoree Madonna accepts the advocate for change award at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards at the New York Hilton Midtown on Saturday, May 4, 2019. Photo / AP

"It ended my relationship with them, really.

Advertisement

"Not completely, but it became a very, very big part of their lives. They became too inundated with imagery and started to compare themselves to other people, and that's really bad for self-growth."

To avoid repeating the same mistake, the pop icon has stopped her adopted son David, 13, a footballer at the Benfica academy in Portugal, from having a phone.

In the interview to promote her new single Medellin, she praises her eldest child, Lourdes, but suggests the 22-year-old is lazy when it comes to making her way in the world.

"She is insanely talented," Madonna says.

"She's incredible at everything she does – she's an incredible dancer, she's a great actress, she plays the piano beautifully, she's way better than me in the talent department.

"But she doesn't have the same drive, and again, I feel social media plagues her and makes her feel like, 'People are going to give me things because I'm [Madonna's] daughter'.

Singer Madonna, right, and her son David Banda in 2016. Photo / AP

"I try to give her examples of other children of celebrities who have to work through that 'Oh yeah, you're the daughter of…' – and then eventually you are taken seriously for what you do.

"You just have to keep going. But does she have the same drive that I have? No. But she also has a mother and I didn't. She grew up with money and I didn't. So everything is going to be different."

In the interview, the singer, who just turned 60, also attacks the sexism which means she is "being punished" by critics for growing older.