WARNING: ARTICLE CONTAINS SEXUAL ASSAULT DETAILS THAT MAY BE DISTRESSING AND TRIGGERING TRAUMA FOR SOME READERS

Jim Cummings, the voice of beloved childhood characters Winnie the Pooh and Tigger, has been accused of rape and physical violence.

According to Page Six, Cummings' ex-wife Stephanie has alleged in court documents that since their 2011 divorce, he "has engaged in physical, sexual and emotional abuse including but not limited to death threats, rape, and various sexual deviant behavior forced upon me without my consent".

She alleges that Cummings groped her in front of their children while telling them he was allowed to "touch Mommy's breasts since he had paid for them".

She also alleges he demanded sex in exchange for child support payments, and that he raped her in 2013.

Stephanie has taken out two restraining orders against her former husband.

In one of them, she alleges he "forcefully put his hand on the back of my neck and kissed me while holding me in place against the wall" in front of their four-year-old.

Stephanie says the abuse became so unbearable that she moved to Utah, but allowed Cummings to visit their daughters.

During that visit she says she woke up to find him "standing over me with his erect penis in my hand" while their daughter slept beside her. This incident prompted the second restraining order.

The court documents also accuse Cummings of abusing their family puppy, once breaking its hip by hitting it with a broom and on another, trapping it "inside a metal bucket outside of the house on a day which it was over 100 degrees", until it "came close to dying."

Cummings claims he was disciplining the dog, but forgot about it "for a while."

Where to get help:

Anyone with concerns about relationships with family or acquaintances should contact local police, or;

• Phone the Women's Refuge Crisisline: 0800 REFUGE or 0800 733 843

• Speak to someone you trust

• If you have concerns for your safety - or someone else's - call 111 immediately.

• Lifeline: 0800 543 354 (available 24/7)

• Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)

• Youthline: 0800 376 633

• Kidsline: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

• Whatsup: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)

• Depression helpline: 0800 111 757 (available 24/7)

• Rainbow Youth: (09) 376 4155

• Samaritans 0800 726 666