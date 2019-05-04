1982. It was the best of times; it was the worst of times. The new decade was still throwing off its disco hangover and waiting for the next big thing. Mullets were only just starting to creep into vogue and the mid-80s massive hairdos had yet to make an appearance. Punk was still around but starting to decline as new wave sounds began nipping at the old anarchists' heels.

Radio with Pictures was the cool kids watch. Screening on a Sunday night, the show featured new music and if you wanted to be hip, you couldn't afford to miss an episode. In 1982, the show took the musical temperature of the four main cities and this is what it found:

"Compared to Wellington, Auckland seems rather dull. Although there should be a lot more happening, there doesn't really appear to be."– Ian Morris.

Despite Ian Morris's overall impressions, there actually was quite a bit going on in New Zealand's largest city in 1982. Chris Knox, Graham Brazier, Hammond Gamble, Peter Urlich and, of course, Ian Morris were all part of the music scene in the City of Sails. This episode has the muso's musing on everything from oldies vs youth, Auckland vs Wellington and even the weather's impact on songs. There's even a trip to the long-lamented Gluepot.

Advertisement

Watch Radio with Pictures – Auckland 1982 here:

"You get the impression that Wellington wants an audience but doesn't want to be seen to be trying too hard to get one." – Chris Knox

Wellington's local music scene in 1982 was seething with tension around the energetic politically-conscious underground and commercial rock and pop (i.e. Auckland). There is a distinct lack of positivity, with complaints about lack of venues and promotion, and violence at gigs. Interviewees include Mocker Andrew Fagan and Beat Rhythm Fashion's, Nino Birch.

Watch Radio with Pictures – Wellington 1982 here:

"Christchurch is an incestuous little burg, musically. There's three or four pockets of people who play a lot with each other and almost form bands but not quite, and sometimes form bands and form other ones all over the place." – Chris Knox

New Zealand's second largest city, Christchurch, has some great 'of its time' moments in the 1982 RWP special. There's a young Richard Driver, still a little bit punk, providing his insights into what makes Christchurch bands so good; and there are The Narcs, already local favourites. The Dance Exponents also get a look in – having just released their debut single Victoria.

Watch Radio with Pictures – Christchurch 1982 here:

Size: 585 by 410 -->

"That's the type of music that does play at the Cook: energetic type bands who play really neat cover versions and try to look really young when they're about 45 years old." – Shayne Carter

Dunedin in 1982 was already beginning to cement its reputation as the home of the infamous 'Dunedin Sound'. Critic Roy Colbert discusses the influence of punk pioneers The Enemy and Toy Love, and the benefits of being outside fashion. A roster of future Flying Nun notables are interviewed, including David Kilgour, Shayne Carter, and Martin Phillipps. Oh, and did we mention Mother Goose is in here too?

Watch Radio with Pictures – Dunedin 1982 here:



By Zara Potts