The reboot of beloved 90s teen drama Beverly Hills 90210 is now well underway and today we got out first sneak peek of the reunited stars.

Posting on instagram Gabrielle Carteris, who played Andrea Zuckerman on the show, shared the picture of herself with her castmates Shannen Doherty, Tori Spelling, Ian Ziering, Jason Priestley, and Brian Austin Green.



The New York Post reports that Carteris took the snap at a cast table read of a script.

With the sudden passing of original cast member Luke Perry two months ago work had halted on the revival. Not much detail has slipped out about the series revival other than it will run for six episodes and will screen later this year.