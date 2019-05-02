US late-night host Trevor Noah has slammed a recent poll listing the New Zealand accent as the world's sexiest.

Earlier this week, an extensive poll conducted by Big 7 Travel put the Kiwi accent above almost 7000 languages in the world.

According to the travel website, the Kiwi accent is "outrageously charming" and beats our close-sounding neighbours Australia.

However, The Daily Show host, who is South African, disagreed with the list entirely.

"Now, don't get me wrong, I appreciate South Africa being on that list, but I think the list is all wrong," the comedian said.

"I'm not going to lie. First of all I love New Zealand. Great country, wonderful people, but the accent is not sexy.

"No one is ever listening to a New Zealand accent [and] getting turned on," Noah claimed as the audience laughed.

US late-night host Trevor Noah disagrees that New Zealanders have the world's sexiest accent. Photo / The Daily Show

Us Kiwis fended off stiff competition from the Italians, the Irish and South Africans, who were fourth, third, and second in the poll respectively.

According to the website, Afrikaans is a "hugely popular accent with many people across the globe thanks to their unique tones and slang", while the Irish "lilting jibe" has people around the world falling in love with the accent.

The Australian accent was ranked fifth sexiest, while our Scottish brothers came in sixth.

Noah has performed three comedy shows in New Zealand.