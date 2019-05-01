An unlucky-in-love groom from Married at First Sight Australia has decided to try his luck on the show a second time - only in New Zealand this time.

Nasser Sultan appeared on the Aussie version of the reality show in 2017 where he was matched with Gabrielle Bartlett. The pair broke up before the show ended.

He has now revealed to Now To Love that he's applied to join the cast of the upcoming second season of New Zealand's version of the show, coming later this year.

He said: "Look, I didn't find love in Australia so now I"m setting my sights abroad.

"I do love the Kiwi girls and I love the country, the culture... The haka is one of my all-time favourite things."

Sultan has openly criticised the Aussie version for being fake and scripted, but hopes he'll have better luck here than across the ditch because our version of the show is "more genuine".

"The New Zealand show is more in its virgin stage, so I think it's more genuine. I've watched a bit of it and people seem to go on it genuinely looking for love."

He also added that it was time to "change the culture" of MAFS, saying: "Start allowing older people to enter these shows, real people. And reality TV needs to move away from the fighting and bickering and actually focus on people's love."