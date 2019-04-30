The Chase star and long-time comedian Paul Sinha is in New Zealand and to mark the occasion, he took on one of NZ's favourite broadcasters, John Campbell in a Kiwi quiz.

Sinha - aka. The Sinnerman - is in town for the International Comedy Festival where he's making his NZ comedy debut.

Appearing on Breakfast, which Campbell started co-hosting this week, the pair faced off in a Chase-style quiz packed full of New Zealand-based questions.

Dan Faitaua played the role of quiz master, giving each quizzer one minute on the clock. And while Campbell rattled of his wealth of Kiwi knowledge with ease, thing weren't quite so simple for the Sinnerman.

Advertisement

He was instantly stumped by the word "jandal" in the first question, prompting Campbell to give his quizmate a reassuring hug.

John Campbell and Paul Sihna on Breakfast. Photo / TVNZ

Sinha was also totally thrown by the second question - "What's the Kiwi word for trail mix" - reverting to a default answer of "Taika Waititi", to which Campbell replied: "Well, we all want to eat Taika, don't we?"

At the end of it all, Hayley Holt said: "I feel like that might have been a little bit of a set up", and Dan Faitaua answered for all of us with: "You think??"

Paul Sinha is performing in the Comedy Festival between May 4 and 18.

Campbell took over hosting Breakfast on Monday, replacing Jack Tame who has moved to weekly politics show Q+A where he is replacing Corin Dann who is leaving TVNZ.