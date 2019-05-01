COBRA KAI (YouTube Red)

Fans of the classic 1980s Karate Kid movies will welcome the arrival of the second season of Cobra Kai, the web television sequel comedy series on YouTube Premium.

Old foes Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) face off again, 35 years after their high school rivalry first captured the imaginations of a generation of fans.

Following last year's hilarious debut season and Cobra Kai's controversial win at the Under-18 All Valley Karate Championships, Johnny begins to question his dojo's philosophy as a dark figure from his past returns.

Meanwhile, Daniel searches for the right way to respond to Cobra Kai's resurgence, and both he and Johnny discover they still have plenty of life lessons to learn.

Be sure also to watch the ESPN-style 30 for 30 mockumentary episode trailer that spotlights the "the kick heard around the world" and LaRusso's legendary 1984 All Valley title win.

THE CASE AGAINST ADNAN SYED (TVNZ OnDemand)

This four-part documentary series shines new light on the captivating case that received global attention following the 2014 investigative true crime podcast Serial.

The Case Against Adnan Syed re-examines the disappearance and murder of Baltimore County high school student Hae Min Lee and resulting conviction of her ex-boyfriend.

In development since 2015, the series takes a fresh look at the events leading up to Lee's disappearance, the original police investigation, and developments that leave Syed awaiting a new trial.

New details and discoveries raise more questions about the apparent rush to convict Syed back in 2000 and what actually happened to Lee.

DARK SIDE OF THE RING (Viceland)

This hard-hitting six-part documentary series is a must-watch for pro-wrestling fans as it examines some of industry's most infamous characters and incidents.

From backstage controversies to mysterious deaths and unsolved homicides, the series explores the darkest stories from wrestling's golden era of the 80s and 90s.



Each weekly episode focuses on a wrestling icon, including the tragic real life love story of Randy "Macho Man" Savage and Miss Elizabeth, Bret Hart's "Montreal Screwjob", the locker room stoush that led to the death of Bruiser Brody, the tragic history of the Von Erich wrestling dynasty, the death of Gino Hernandez, and controversial female star The Fabulous Moolah.

THE HIGHWAYMEN (Netflix)

Kevin Costner and Woody Harrelson star in this gritty true crime drama as a pair of Texas Rangers brought out of retirement to bring down notorious criminal pair Bonnie and Clyde.

With the FBI and their cutting edge forensic technology unable to capture the ruthless murdering bank robbing duo, Costner's Frank Hamer and Harrelson's Maney Gault are enlisted to put an end to Bonnie and Clyde's celebrated crime spree and squash their growing reputations as American folk heroes.

The pair reverts to tried and true old school detective methods relying on their gut instincts and no-nonsense skills to complete their dangerous assignment.