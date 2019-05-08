Lizzo's latest offering kicks in with a soulful cry as she belts "I'm crying / cuz I love you", before heavy bass and brass kick up the dramatics and a playful piano melody floats under Lizzo's talk-rapping.

Then there's that chorus - reminiscent of the highest points of Beyonce's Lemonade and Rihanna's Anti but with even more punch than both.

After that, the album is wall-to-wall bangers with dance bop Like A Girl (which sounds like what Katy Perry probably wishes a Katy Perry song sounded like), Juice (which has already been tipped to be the biggest hit of 2019), the unreservedly joyful self-love anthem Soulmate, and the club anthem waiting to happen, Tempo (featuring the one and only Missy Elliott).

Even the slower songs are ready-made hits, making up for what they lose in tempo with pure soul and vocal talent. Jerome is old-soul blues meets 2019 lyricism as Lizzo shows a casual lover the door because she deserves better.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

On Crybaby, she gives context to the title track, on which she is overwhelmed by the love she feels for someone; and on Lingerie she gets sultry and sexy - a rare move for Lizzo, who soars over chord changes here with ease.

Cuz I Love You offers the best of a bunch of musical worlds as Lizzo serves technical skill, hip-hop influence, pure pop, rap elements, and attitude - as well as a perfectly-timed lesson in loving yourself.

More importantly, you get the feeling that after years of self-doubt, dimming her glow in multiple girl groups and never quite opening up fully, Lizzo has finally arrived and she is glorious.


Lizzo, Cuz I Love You

Artist: Lizzo
Album: Cuz I Love You
Label: Warner Music
Verdict: Finally, Lizzo has arrived in undeniable style.