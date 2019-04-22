Customers of the New Zealand streaming service Neon are outraged after the platform crashed again today.

The on-demand movie and television show website has apologised on its Facebook page today, citing technical issues for the problems.

"We're experiencing some technical issues which is affecting access to Neon this afternoon," they said on Facebook.

"Our team is currently looking into it and are working as fast as they can to resolve these issues.

Advertisement

"We apologise for the disruptions in service, and thank you for your patience while we work to fix this. We will update you as soon as possible."

Last week, Neon also experienced issues on Monday following the release of the final season of the television series Game of Thrones.

This afternoon the second episode of the season was released, prompting many disappointed and frustrated fans to express their outrage.

"I've never had any problems with Lightbox or Netflix.... this is a joke neon and I've only been a subscriber for 1 week for GOT.... useless Neon," one commenter wrote.

"I'm only subscribed because of GoT. If Neon weren't such a rubbish service provider I'd stay with the subscription. But you suck Neon. You suck hard," another said.

"Time to cancel and go back to good old pirating. Thanks Neon," one more added.