It's a unique New Zealand take on a Hollywood-style photo shoot — and a gathering of radio talent rarely seen in the same frame.

And it certainly made for some entertaining conversations and arguments — but to hear about them you'll need to tune in.

NZME radio hosts including Mike Hosking, Jeremy Wells, Stacey Morrison, Toni Street, Megan Papas, Kerre McIvor and Kate Hawkesby feature in the company's new marketing campaign, designed to showcase the strength of radio as a medium.

The Hits' Laura McGoldrick and Sam Wallace joined NZME radio colleagues for the marketing campaign. Photo / Supplied

"What an amazing thing to be a part of ... the main reason I said yes was because I got told I'd be next to Jeremy Wells in the photo," said ZM Drive co-host Bree Tomasel.

Advertisement

"They moved me away from him in the end. No clue why."

Names from across NZME's stable of radio stations Newstalk ZB, ZM, The Hits, Hauraki, Flava, Coast, Radio Sport and Mix feature in the spread.

NZME chief marketing officer Katie Mills says "it's humbling to see the depth and breadth of our combined on-air talent in the finished product. I'm enormously proud of the work these teams are doing every day, keeping Kiwis in the know, with the responsibility of live broadcast media. To celebrate them in this way has been a joy."

Marketing lead for the project, Emily Hancox, said it was a logistical feat to organise 36 talent to photograph.

"Given the nature of radio, it was a big task to get talent across not only different stations, but ... shifts and regions, together. We've landed on a formidable result that shows the combined strength of NZME."

The shoot was completed in NZME's photography studio with local photographer Steve Dykes supported by the in-house creative team. The final product was led by creative manager Xanthe Williams.

NZME is the owner and publisher of the Herald.