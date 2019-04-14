Fans have been blown away by Susan Boyle's dramatic new look, after she appeared on Britain's Got Talent again for the first time in 10 years.

Boyle shot to fame on the show back in 2009 when she blew the judges and the audience away with her rendition of I Dreamed A Dream.

And she returned to the stage that launched her career as she made an emotional comeback to the ITV talent show in scenes set to air on Saturday night to mark the 10 year anniversary of her first audition.

The Scottish singer, 58, looked sensational in a sequinned dress and glittering jewellery - a far cry from her very first time on the show.

Susan Boyle celebrates 10 years of stardom. Photo / ITV

As well as her jaw-dropping embellished dress, Susan sported perfectly blow-dried hair which was styled into a chic half-up, half-down do.

The star's look was complimented with delicate make-up, while she upped the glam with painted black nails.

In scenes yet to be aired, the star was welcomed back with open arms as she belted out the famous Les Misérables track that turned her into an overnight sensation.

However, the feeling of coming back to where it all began proved too much for Susan as she became emotional when the song ended.

Susan Boyle: Then and now. Photo / ITV

Amid the Wild Horses hitmaker's standing ovation, judge Simon Cowell made his way onto stage to comfort her.

Putting a comforting arm around her, he said: "Still got the magic, Susan, haven't you?" He added: "Thank you for coming back."

Fans have taken to social media to praise the new look, calling her "stunning" and "amazing".

Susan finished as runner-up in the third season of the competition, narrowly losing out to dance group Diversity.

Despite not winning, she went on to launch a successful career, selling 20 million records.

Her first album, released in 2009, became the UK's best-selling debut at the time, beating Leona Lewis's Spirit.