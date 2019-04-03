Warning: Spoilers ahead

Shortland Street fans are threatening to abandon the beloved Kiwi series after a character was killed on Wednesday night's episode of the show.

On Tuesday's episode, Kylie Brown (Kerry-Lee Dewing) attempted to give Ali Karim (Tane Williams) a lethal dose of morphine but was interrupted just in time, leading fans to believe Ali would survive.

However the episode ended later that night when Ali's wife Dawn Robinson (Rebekah Palmer) was unable to wake him. He was declared dead on Wednesday night's episode.

Fans took to social media to express their outrage at the death of such a prominent and diverse character.

Some fans were particularly perturbed by the unexpected timing, saying: "You know Shortland Street has changed when they don't just kill a character at the end of the year, but a main character dies on a Tuesday night in April."

That is the most unexpected ending that I have ever seen on Shortland Street period @ShortlandTweet pic.twitter.com/bWDljTZCZu — Haydon Appleton (@HaydonTDG_) April 2, 2019

Another posted on Twitter: "What have we learned from Ali's death #shortlandstreet? Diversity is dead."

What have we learnt from Ali’s death on #shortlandstreet? Diversity is dead. — Josephine (@thatsnotabear) April 3, 2019

Others simply commented that they would no longer be watching.

One particularly fired up fan wrote: "Take your show...and f*** off. You lost a LOT of viewers tonight... Enough is enough. It ends here #RIPAli"

Others commented that they had been watching for decades, but would no longer be tuning in.

Thanks @ShortlandTweet It really has been fun but I'm taking a break. I might be back if Curtis ever comes back and he ends up with Esther. Now what else am I going to plan my evenings around? #ShortlandStreet has been my nightly routine for 27 years hahaha — TriCeratops :P (@celery29) April 3, 2019

Will never forgive you for killing off Ali, and making Lulu am Ophan. #ShortlandStreet — Rosie Matthew (@WhispersAngel) April 3, 2019

Nothing interesting left on Shorty, It's been a good run (26 years) I've watched for...Good bye for ever — Gareth Ball (@GarethBall2) April 3, 2019

Not good at all @ShortlandTweet — Octaria Coghlan (@coghlan_octaria) April 3, 2019

Ali dying has ruined Shortland Street for me 😭😭😭😭 — Nicki (@nicki_mtm) April 3, 2019

Shortland Street airs at 7pm weeknights on TVNZ 2.