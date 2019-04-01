In response to the extraordinary demand of Kiwi rock fans, Metallica have announced they will perform a second concert in Auckland.

The heavy metal legends' second show will take place at Mt Smart Stadium on Saturday, November 2.

This comes after the first concert at Mt Smart Stadium on Thursday, October 31 sold out two weeks ago in less than 12 minutes.

Fan Club Presales for the second concert begin Wednesday, April 3 from 1pm with general tickets on sale Tuesday, April 9 at 2pm.

Advertisement

Metal fans have been long hoping that the band would make their way to New Zealand as part of the massive worldwide tour that kicked off in Puerto Rico in 2016 in support of their latest album Hardwired... to Self-Destruct. They have since travelled through Europe and North America.

Last year drummer Lars Ulrich all but confirmed the band were on their way, telling a Metallica fan club website that the band had "got to go" to New Zealand, but stopped short of announcing any dates or potential timeframe for any shows.

"We've got to just sit and look. There's Japan, there's Australia, there's New Zealand. There's a couple other pockets that obviously Metallica has a long and very cool relationship with," he said. "So, we just got to sit down and figure it out."

That was enough to spur 12-year-old William Bush into action. The Havelock North super fan set up an online petition to encourage the band to play here. His efforts attracted almost 7000 signatures.

Bush said today's announcement made it all worth it.

"Hawke's Bay was always a bit ambitious. I started the petition just to get them to New Zealand and it paid off."

Mother, Anna Bush said their household was full of excitement.

"Hardwork has paid off for a little boy who has written a lot of letters."

Her husband and 15-year-old son, Ben were also fans of the band.

The band's last visit here was way back in 2010, so a return is long overdue. Just as long as the famously volatile band doesn't self-destruct before they get here.