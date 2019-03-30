Superstar singer Adele's estranged father has been found making a living as a delivery driver in the UK.

Mark Evans, 55, who has not spoken to his daughter for eight years after a bitter falling-out, earns $100 a day delivering packages for the company Yodel, the Daily Mail reported.

The pair famously fell out in 2011 when Evans, who walked out on the singer when she was a child, claimed in an interview that she struggled to find love because of her abandonment issues.

Evans left Adele's mother Penny when the singer was 3 years old and did not feature much in her life growing up.

Advertisement

Adele has in previous interviews suggested his absence over the years was to blame for her rocky love life.

Adele said at the time: "He'll never hear from me again."

A source said: "He knows he's made mistakes but he'd love to patch things up and get a bit of forgiveness.

"He's not after her money or anything, he just wants to be a normal grandad and buy his grandson ice cream and stuff.

"He's heartbroken. He hasn't got a life really, he's just existing. He used to be a plumber but switched to the driving a few months ago."

Evans had previously said he had been a "rotten father".

He did not see his daughter for three years after his dad died in 1999 and he turned to alcohol.

"I was putting away two litres of vodka and seven or eight pints of Stella every day," he said.

"I drank like that for three years. I was deeply ashamed at what I'd become and I knew the kindest thing I could do for Adele was to make sure she never saw me in that state. I made Oliver Reed look like a teetotaller."