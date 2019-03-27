Local superstar Lorde has just joined the star-studded line-up performing at the Christchurch Benefit event You Are Us / Aroha Nui.

However Auckland will miss out on seeing the pop royal as she is only confirmed to be making a special guest appearance at the Christchurch event.

Other artists confirmed this morning for the event at Christchurch Stadium include The Exponents, Boh Runga, Bailey Wiley and Mellowdownz.

They join an already massive line-up that includes Anika Moa, Bic Runga, Dave Dobbyn, Fat Freddy's Drop, Marlon Williams, Six60 and Shihad.

Both the Auckland and Christchurch events will be hosted by comedian and mental health advocate Mike King.

The two events are raising money for people affected by the Christchurch terror attacks, with all proceeds from both shows going directly to the One City fund.

The Auckland show is at Spark Arena on Saturday, 13 April, while the bigger Christchurch event is a few days later on Wednesday, 17 April at the outdoor Christchurch Stadium.

Tickets for Auckland go onsale today at midday, with tickets for Christchurch available at 4pm tomorrow afternoon.



The Christchurch line-up

Special guest appearance by Lorde

Anika Moa

Bailey Wiley

Bene

Bic Runga

Boh Runga

Chaii

Christchurch Combined Choir

Dave Dobbyn

The Exponents

Fat Freddy's Drop

Hollie Smith

Illbaz

Marlon Williams

Mc Mike King

Melodownz

Mitch James

Seth Haapu

Shapeshifter

Shihad

SIX60

Stan Walker

Soraya Lapread